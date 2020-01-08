Special Holiday Enforcement caught 17 drunk drivers

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the long New Year’s holiday, Fremont County law enforcement officers stopped 406 vehicles and arrested 17 impaired drivers.

During the 6-day operation, the focus was on impaired drivers, but area law enforcement also issued 54 speeding citations, 7 safety belt citations and issued 235 warnings. There were no fatal crashes reported in Fremont County over the holiday.

Fremont County law enforcement agencies are wrapping up a county-wide, multi-agency traffic enforcement effort for 2019 that will continue again in 2020. The New Year’s holiday operation was the last of 6 planned operations in Fremont County for 2019. Operations for 2020 will start with the Super Bowl.

The purpose of the operation is to reduce fatal crashes in Fremont County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to safety belt enforcement.

Partners in the campaign are Injury Prevention Resources and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and direction of travel.