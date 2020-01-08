RPD Announces Promotion

The Riverton Police Department issued a statement this afternoon announcing a promotion from within its ranks. The statement is copied below:

“The Riverton Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Detective Jacob Nation to the position of Patrol Sergeant. Sergeant Nation has been employed with the Riverton Police Department since 2012 and has held various positions including firearms instructor/range master, less lethal instructor, Crime Scene Technician, and Special Response Team Member.

“Prior to coming to the Riverton Police Department, Sergeant Nation served in the United States Army from 2006 – 2012 as Military Police and Infantry. He served one tour in Iraq. Sergeant Nation is married, has two daughters, and enjoys hunting, fishing, and shooting sports in his spare time.

–Todd Byerly, Captain, Riverton Police Department