QB Vander Waal announced he’s transferring to ISU

Former Wyoming Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enroll at Idaho State University on Monday and join the ISU Bengal football team according to a report in the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello.

Vander Waal announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on December 17th after losing his starting role to True Freshman Levi Williams. Vader Wall became the Cowboy starter after the injury to Sean Chambers. He traveled with the team to the Arizona Bowl on December 31st but did not play. He has two years of eligibility remaining.