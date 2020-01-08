Lander made another Top 10 list for towns over 2,000 pop.

Wyoming cities are known for their quirky, western culture, iconic rodeos, local flare, and farm to table restaurants. And, don’t get us started on their gold star median household income and blue ribbon schools.

Needless to say, it was very difficult to narrow down 30 of Wyoming’s best places to live to just ten. In the 2020 rankings by HomeSnacks.net, Lander made the Top 10. Lander scored an 8.5 out of a total possible 10 points.

What city is the best place to live in Wyoming for 2020? Well according to the US Census and FBI data HomeSnack crunched, Kemmerer is the best place to live in Wyoming if you care about home values, low crime, and a high quality of life.

According to its website, HomeSnackconsulted the latest Census data on cost of living, median income, and safety, for places with 2,000 or more residents to develop the rankings.

Here are the 10 best places to live in Wyoming for 2020 according to https://www.homesnacks.net: