Jackets-For-Jobs Program launched for Job Corps Grads

You know how important it is to make a good first impression, especially when looking for a job. Yet in our ever-more casual culture, many job seekers struggle to project the kind of professional image you would expect in a new employee.

At Wind River Job Corps, a lot of effort is put into preparing students for the workforce, with great technical training, effective understanding of “employability skills” and a culturally ingrained work ethic. And when students prepare to interview for either work-based learning opportunities or to take the first steps in their new career path, they receive a small stipend to help them dress professionally. But few of these students have the foundation of professional attire that can get them through more than the first interview.

But the community can help.

Tuesday the Riverton Rotary Club launched Jackets for Jobs, a community clothing drive focused on good, clean business suit jackets and sports coats. With community support, they expect to collect a wide variety of sizes, colors and styles of jackets for both young women and men. And along the way, give local residents an avenue for thinning out their closets of jackets they no longer wear.

There are a number of ways a jacket can play an important role in helping students find their way to well-paying career fields. First, a business jacket does more than project professionalism; it builds confidence. Any attire (even jeans) can be dressed up better with a jacket. And professionally appropriate dress helps the student ensure the prospective employer that their time and energy are respected, and that the applicant is serious about success.

Local service, church and community groups are encouraged to join the jacket collection efforts at their regular meetings, just as the Rotary and Kiwanis groups are doing. An additional drop-off location is available at Wind River Radio, on Pershing Ave. just off Federal Blvd. (west of the Wells Fargo Bank) in Riverton during regular business hours.

For questions or more information, contact Cathy Cline at cline.cathleen@jobcorps.org.