Lander Police responded to nine calls on Tuesday. From the call blotter:

At attempted fraud at a Lander financial institution was avoided on Tuesday. An unknown subject attempted to withdraw an $8,000 advance from a credit card. The transaction was challenged and not completed.

Arrests:

Corrine Atkin, 35, Lander, Arrested. Probation Violation

Kyler Lesher, 19, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Minor in Possession.