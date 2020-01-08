Emogene Wells, 81, passed away Saturday, January 4th, 2020, at the Wyoming Medical Center at Casper, Wyoming. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 4pm in the Blue Sky Hall, with Wake at 7:00pm, Ethete, WY, the Visitation will be all night in the Hall. The Funeral Service will be 10am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 also in the Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow in the Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete.

Emogene was born August 6th, 1938 to Theresa Whiteplume Gould and Leslie Gould Sr. in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. She went to school at St. Michaels Mission, she also went to Fremont County Vocational High School and later Graduated in Busby, Montana. After high school, she went to Albuquerque, New Mexico to receive her LPN. She was then stationed at the Indian Health Hospital in Browning, Montana, where she met George Wells Sr. They were married on October 25th, 1962. George and Emogene had five children, George Theron, Vonda, Woodrow Jay, Paula, and Isabel.

She and her husband of 58 years, George, have been on the Gospel Road, leading many people to the Lord, setting the captives free and bringing deliverance to those in need in Jesus’ name. She was an avid reader and worshipper. She loved to sing praises to her Savior and King. She was an encourager and was not afraid to tell you to get back to Jesus. She often encouraged her children to pray and let God take care of it. By trade a nurse, but as a fellow laborer for Jesus. she did more than healed people’s physical bodies when she introduced them to the master. She was a mom, sister, sister-in-law, auntie, grandma, great grandma, and spiritual mother to many. She loved to read about her Savior and was adamant as she learned about and shared natural healing techniques with others. She had a pure desire to help others be healed. She was an awesome cook and she cared for many over the years. When Mary Badmarriage went on to be with the Lord, Emogene and George became caregivers to George’s siblings at a young age. She was an advocate for education and the obedience to the Word of God. Making Heaven her home was what Emogene lived for and she looked forward to seeing her savior, Jesus.

Emogene is survived by her husband George Wells Sr. Sons, George Theron Wells Jr. (Kaye) and Woodrow Jay Wells (Lisa) Daughter, Vonda Lynn Wells, Grandsons Cole Wells, Royal Wells, Stephin and Sumner Littleshield, Tyler RunningWolf, Granddaughters Kristal Kazee- Lucero (Ty), Shila Kazee, Alice Wells, LaVondra Hereford, Shealynn Wells, Sheresa Friday (Sanford Jr.) Brandys Littleshield, Jayla Wells, and Great-Granddaughters Sophia, Kaia, Kiiana, Mila, Haven, Salyce, Lei’Lani, Maleigha, Briella. Great- Grandsons Lane, De’Sean, Jhett, Isaiah, Jase, Ty jr., Tennison, Cameron, Jaden. Sisters Theresa Marie Wells, Haroldine Whitewolf, and Lorena Gould. Her nephews Willard Wells, Richard Christian, Algene Gould, Carlton Gould, Bryson Whitewolf, Allison Sage, Jr. Her nieces Orlena Killsontop, Zola Killsontop, Julene (Calvin) Todd, Nadine Christian, JoAnn Moss, Vernessa Jorgenson, Krista Whitewolf, Daelynn Whitewolf, Karen (Gary) Chingman, Della Sage, and Jolene Sage. Numerous grandchildren and great children.

She was preceded in death by her parents Theresa Whitewolf, Leslie Gould, Sr.,her Daughters Paula Wells and Isabel Wells, her brothers Kenneth Gould, Keith Brown, Allison Sage, Sr. Leslie Gould, Jr. Paul Badmarriage, and Vern Badmarriage. Her sisters Theodosia Gould, Marcella Gould, Jeanie Moss, Pearl Brown, Mary Groesback. Her nephews Gary Killsontop, Verle Killsontop, Pete Killsontop, Jason Killsontop, Leonard J. Moss (Tater), Leslie Gould, III. Nieces Theresa Moss, Marlissa Jorgenson. Granddaughters Shantel Smith and Rachelle Racine. If we have forgot to list anyone please forgive us.

A wake service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7 pm Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, Wyoming.

Funeral service is on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, Wyoming. Interment at Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

Feast and Give Away will follow interment at Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, Wyoming.

Acknowledgements: The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness during this time of bereavement. May God bless you and keep you. Hohou.

