Council sets leadership, committee assignments

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night re-elected Mike Bailey as Council President and Rebecca Schatza as Council Vice President in its annual reorganizational meeting.

The Council also approved its liaison appointments for various city and community boards and committees. Here’s the full list:

Council member Tim Hancock said that although he will not be designated as an official council member representative to the Solutions Committee, he will continue to attend and participate in those meetings.

In one action item, the liquor license formerly held by the South Federal Maverik Country Store was transferred to Brigett and James Bunker doing business as Bunks Barbecue. The temporary home of the license will be at 303 East Main street as the Bunkers search for a permanent restaurant location.