City Made Statutory Appointments Tuesday

At its annual reorganizational meeting Tuesday, the Riverton City Council re-appointed Municipal Judge Teresa McKee at a salary of $3,881 per month plus FICA Withholding, Worker’s Compensation and Retirement.

Aaron innocent was re-appointed as the Municipal Court’s Alternate Judge at an hourly rate of $100 and Rick Sollars was reappointed at the City Attorney at an hourly rate of $125 for services provided.

Official Depositories were approved to be: Central Bank and Trust, First Interstate Bank, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank and Wyoming Community Bank.

The Ranger was named the city’s Official Newspaper for publishing meeting notices, minutes, salaries and such. Mayor Richard Gard, however, said that not everyone reads the newspaper and he urged city residents to follow the city’s Social Media pages on Facebook and YouTube plus the city’s website in addition to the city’s internet-based news outlets.