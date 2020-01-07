Top local wind gust Monday neared hurricane strength

The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport reports winds gusts in excess of 45 mph for Monday and Monday night in Fremont County (Hurricane force wind begin at 74 mph) and snowfall amounts locally from Sunday and Sunday night:
Breaking News
-
This item that item such a
-
Jan 5, 1946 - Jan 2, 2020 Linda Murray, 73, of Riverton passed away on…
-
Sep 16, 1946 - Jan 3, 2020 Jerald “Jerry” Kinney, 73, of Lander passed away…
-
May 15, 1981 - Jan 5, 2020 Stephen L. Headley, 39, of Riverton passed away…
-
Riverton Police responded to 64 calls for service in the 72 hours from Friday to…
-
On Tuesday’s Let’s Talk Fremont, SageWest Health Care’s Lindsey Anderson reviewed the past year and…
-
A major health issue didn’t keep Danny Kurttila from achieving one of the highest honors…
-
The Wyoming Cowboys will host the seventh-ranked San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday evening in…
-
The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport reports winds gusts in excess…
-
From the Wyoming State Historical Society 190 years ago today, on January 7, 1830, artist…