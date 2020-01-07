May 15, 1981 – Jan 5, 2020

Stephen L. Headley, 39, of Riverton passed away at his home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with the wake to follow at #27 Great Plains Loop in Arapahoe. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Yellow Calf Cemetery.

Stephen Louis Headley was born in Browning, MT on May 15, 1981 to John Headley, Sr. and Elizabeth Many Hides Headley. He was given the Native name of “Flying Eagle” “nii’eihii Cebih’ohut’. He grew up in Browning, MT and Ethete, WY. He graduated from Browning High School and attended Kicking Horse Job Corp in Ronan, MT where he studied Forestry. He had moved back to Riverton in October of 2019.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith.

Stephen enjoyed watching and playing football and especially basketball. He also loved hanging out with his friends.

He is survived by his father, John Headley, Sr.; sons, Amare Headley and Gerome Headley; girlfriend, Laurie Henderson; brothers, John Headley, Jr. and Shawn Headley; and sisters, Ladine Headley and Faline Headley.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Headley.

