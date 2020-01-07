Safe Stolen; Assault; Thefts

Riverton Police responded to 64 calls for service in the 72 hours from Friday to Monday morning at 7 a.m. There were nine arrests during that period and one citation issued.

A safe was reported stolen from the back of a U-Haul vehicle in the 2100 block of West Main. A report is pending.

A report is being prepared on what was reported as an attempted kidnapping at Walmart at 2:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.

Riverton Police assisted Sheriff’s Deputies with an assault call in the 1575 block of East Monroe at 8:59 p.m. Sunday

Riverton Police assisted the BIA Wind River Police Department with a Developmentally Disabled 15-year-old youth who claimed his mother had left him alone.

A report is pending on the reported theft of a half-gallon of vodka from a man wearing a green jacket who fled in a black SUV from Woodward’s Liquor.

Arrests/Citations:

Robin Blind, 38, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Malaria Buffalo, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Arrest and Hold.

Jacob Lujan, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Pedestrian Under the Influence.

A 38-year-old man from Riverton was issued a citation for Disturbing the Peace

Chauncey Friday, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jeremiah Bush, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Bond Revocation, Driving Under Suspension and Use of a Controlled Substance.

Robert Reed, 38, Riverton. Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.

Rupert Brown, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Martin Harris, 54, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication.



Kenneth Shakespeare, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Open Container, Public Intoxication, Trespassing and Littering.