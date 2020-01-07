Jan 5, 1946 – Jan 2, 2020

Linda Murray, 73, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Casper, WY. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Linda Keldsen was born on January 5, 1946 in Riverton, WY to Wilford P. and Eva Mildred (Smith) Keldsen. She grew up in the Morton area and graduated from Morton High School with the class of 1962.

Linda lived in Riverton for the last 68 years. She was a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service for over 37 years. After retiring from the postal service she worked for Community Entry Services for the last 10 years.

Linda enjoyed camping, gardening, and crocheting.

She is survived by her sons, Wolbert (Sandy Manzanares) Muggelberg, IV, Wilford (Christine) Muggleberg, and Guy (Stacey) Muggleberg; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford and Eva Keldsen; and her husband, Dave Murray.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.