Happy B-Day Albert Bierstadt the painter of the Winds

From the Wyoming State Historical Society

190 years ago today, on January 7, 1830, artist Albert Bierstadt, later to win fame as a painter of Yellowstone Park and the Wind River Range, was born in Solingen, Germany.

“Albert Bierstadt: Landscapes of the American West” authored by Maria Wimmer shares more about this extraordinary artist.

“German-American artist Albert Bierstadt captured a transformative time in American history. His travels through Wyoming and the West gave Bierstadt a one-of-a-kind perspective for painting his best-known works in the 1850s and 1860s, and his grandiose landscapes and their idealized, pristine panoramas have sparked the imagination of generations.

Bierstadt was born on Jan. 7, 1830, in Solingen, Germany, the youngest of six children of Christina and Henry Bierstadt. While Albert was still a toddler, the family left aboard the Hope, bound for America. Leaving a region of Germany still recovering from Napoleonic Wars, they established themselves in New Bedford, Mass., where they settled into American life.

Albert attended local public schools. Little is known about his artistic influences before he was 20, but surely he showed aptitude for the arts in his youth; he was highly capable as a very young adult.

Early training: While in his early twenties, Bierstadt returned to Germany and studied painting in Düsseldorf. He spent four years in Europe, painting and traveling as he refined his craft and began to build a reputation. Already skilled, he found great opportunity to study the work of many master painters.” READ the rest of the article at the following link. https://www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/albert-bierstadt-landscapes-american-west

