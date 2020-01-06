Two arrested, Two cited in Lander

Lander Police answered 25 calls over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020. Police arrested two individuals on outstanding warrants and cited two for traffic violations.

Arrests/Citations:

Kerissa Lynn Killsontop, 35, Ethete, Arrested. LPD warrant

Darlene Pogoree, 31, Fort Washakie, Arrested. FCSO warrant

Kobe Tillman, 18, Fort Washakie, Citation. Allowing Unlicensed Driver to Drive

A 17-year-old Female of Lander cited for No Drivers License.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.