The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Office reports that occasional snow will continue west of the divide, especially later today and into tonight, including the Upper Wind River Valley. It will be breezy to windy for many East of the Divide.

For Riverton:

Today’s Forecast

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 8 mph



For Lander:

Today’s Forecast

Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

For Dubois: