Midvale Ice Fishing Derby this weekend

The Ninth Annual Midvale Benefit Ice Fishing Derby is on tap this coming weekend, January 10, 11, and 12th.

One hundred percent of the proceeds to to four-year-old Callia Scribner who has been diagnosed with Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) for medical and travel expenses to various states and specialists.

There will be a silent auction. Items can be donated at the Middle Bar and Grill, 1550 Missouri Valley Road (Intersection of WYO 134 and Eight Mile Road).



Winners of the annual raffle (tickets have already been sold out) will receive:

1st Place – AR15 Custome Made (must pass a background check)

2nd Place – Whole pig, cut and wrapped (scheduled for processing 2/3/20

3rd Place – 4×4 bale of Alfalfa/Grass Hay.

The drawing will be held on January 12th at the Midvale Bar and Grill.