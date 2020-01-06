First Day Hikes well attended

Despite windy conditions through much of the state, more than 460 people braved the weather to participate in this year’s Wyoming State Parks sponsored First Day Hikes event. This year’s participation was a 65 percent increase over last year.

Seventeen New Year’s Day guided hikes and walks were held at state park and historic site venues statewide in conjunction with similar hikes held in all 50 states; a part of the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

This was the ninth consecutive year Wyoming has offered free First Day Hikes, and saw 462 people participate resulting in nearly 890 combined miles hiked.

Sites participating in this year’s event and the number of hikers were: Bear River, 30; Boysen, 8; Buffalo Bill, 12; Curt Gowdy, 30; Fort Bridger, 35; Fort Fetterman, 3; Fort Phil Kearny, 25; Guernsey, 59; Historic Governors’ Mansion, 10; Hot Springs, 55; Keyhole, 4; Medicine Lodge, 54; Sinks Canyon, 41; South Pass City, 18; and Trail End, 78. Fort Fred Steele and Edness Kimball Wilkins both cancelled their hikes. EKW’s has been rescheduled for Feb. 15.

Wyoming State Parks thanks the various sponsors of the hikes for their support.