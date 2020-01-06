Elks Hoop Shoot Winners from Saturday’s event

Here are the results from the SouthWest District’s Elk Hoop Shoot held on January 4, 2010 at Riverton High School Gym. The winners from Lander, Jackson and the Riverton Elk’s Lodge all participated.

Age 8-9 Girls

1st Connie Curry – Riverton

2nd Natalie Davey – Lander

Boys

1st Austin Day – Jackson

2nd Tanner Walker – Lander

3rd Jamison Spoonhunter – Riverton

Age 10 – 11 Girls

1st Hayden Ackley – Jackson

2nd Aquinnah Ridgley-Flagg – Riverton

3rd Maleah Whiteman – Lander

Boys

1st Derringer Holding – Jackson

2nd Kiini Black – Riverton

3rd Rylan Groenke – Lander

Age 12 – 13 Girls

1st Faylene Ridgley – Riverton

2nd Autumn Bonella – Lander

Boys

1st Ayden Kelley – Riverton

2nd Sam Revill – Jackson

3rd Riley Stoudt – Lander

The 1st Place Winners will be participating in The Wyoming State Hoop Shoot February 8, 2020 at 10 am in Casper, Wyoming at 10 am at the Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.