Elks Hoop Shoot Winners from Saturday’s event

Here are the results from the SouthWest District’s Elk Hoop Shoot held on January 4, 2010 at Riverton High School Gym. The winners from Lander, Jackson and the Riverton Elk’s Lodge all participated.
Age 8-9 Girls
1st Connie Curry – Riverton
2nd Natalie Davey – Lander
Boys
1st Austin Day – Jackson
2nd Tanner Walker – Lander
3rd Jamison Spoonhunter – Riverton
Age 10 – 11 Girls
1st Hayden Ackley – Jackson
2nd Aquinnah Ridgley-Flagg – Riverton
3rd Maleah Whiteman – Lander
Boys
1st Derringer Holding – Jackson
2nd Kiini Black – Riverton
3rd Rylan Groenke – Lander
Age 12 – 13 Girls
1st Faylene Ridgley – Riverton
2nd Autumn Bonella – Lander
Boys
1st Ayden Kelley – Riverton
2nd Sam Revill – Jackson
3rd Riley Stoudt – Lander
The 1st Place Winners will be participating in The Wyoming State Hoop Shoot February 8, 2020 at 10 am in Casper, Wyoming at 10 am at the Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.