Elks Hoop Shoot Winners from Saturday’s event

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: January 6, 2020
Here are the results from the SouthWest District’s Elk Hoop Shoot held on January 4, 2010 at Riverton High School Gym. The winners from Lander, Jackson and the Riverton Elk’s Lodge all participated. 

Age 8-9 Girls 
1st Connie Curry – Riverton
2nd Natalie Davey – Lander

Boys
1st Austin Day – Jackson 
2nd Tanner Walker – Lander
3rd Jamison Spoonhunter – Riverton 

Age 10 – 11 Girls
1st Hayden Ackley – Jackson 
2nd Aquinnah Ridgley-Flagg – Riverton 
3rd Maleah Whiteman – Lander 

Boys 
1st Derringer Holding – Jackson 
2nd Kiini Black – Riverton
3rd Rylan Groenke – Lander 

Age 12 – 13 Girls
1st Faylene Ridgley – Riverton
2nd Autumn Bonella – Lander 

Boys 
1st Ayden Kelley – Riverton
2nd Sam Revill – Jackson 
3rd Riley Stoudt – Lander 

The 1st Place Winners will be participating in The Wyoming State Hoop Shoot February 8, 2020 at 10 am in Casper, Wyoming at 10 am at the Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.

