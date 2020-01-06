Eastern Shoshone Special Business Council Election January 14th

A Shoshone Special Election has been called for Jan. 14 to fill the vacancy of one Shoshone Business Council seat. The following Shoshone tribal members will be on the ballot:

1. Michael “Mike” LaJeunesse

2. Sara Rose (St. Clair) Robinson

3. John Robert St. Clair

4. Stanford “Hawk” St. Clair III

5. Helen Grace Ward

Shoshone Election Judges are now accepting Absentee Ballot requests for the special election until Jan. 14. SEJ will need the legal name, physical address and telephone number of the individual requesting the absentee ballot. The last absentee ballots will be sent out on Jan. 10, 2020. Tribal members may also submit a request by emailing tute0308@gmail.com or washcandace@gmail.com.

It is important that your ballot is returned to the SEJ Office at P.O. Box 1198, Fort Washakie, WY 82514 by Jan. 14, 2020 at 4:45 p.m.

For more information please call SEJ

Candace Washakie 307-349-4364

Kay Pingree 307-349-7395

Terah Ute 307-349-2659