Downtown three-vehicle Crash blocks traffic lane

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: January 6, 2020
A sedan was totaled when it crashed into a late model pickup truck in the intersection of Broadway and East Main Street. A third vehicle then struck the sedan. Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

A three-vehicle crash downtown Riverton just after 2:30 p.m. has closed the southernmost eastbound lane. The vehicles involved were a sedan that hit a late model pickup in the intersection, which then struck another vehicle.

One pickup and the sedan ended up adjacent to the sidewalk on the SE corner of the intersection.

Radio traffic indicated an 18-year-old male suffered a broken arm and was taken to SageWest Hospital by ambulance.

Three tow trucks have been summoned to move the vehicles out of the street.

More details when available.

This pickup was struck and disabled in the middle of the intersection at Broadway and East Main. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

