December had record dryness across the region

Here is the newest data for the Western Wyoming climate sites from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Office. December was pretty dry with the exception of Casper, the only location to exceed normal precipitation. The month had a mix of warm and cold days with Big Piney having record cold.

In Lander, this past month was the 13th driest on record with 0.49 inches less precipitation than normal. It was the third driest record at Riverton Regional Airport with 0.28 inches less precipitation. Downtown Riverton, however, recorded its 29th driest December with 0.14 inches less precipitation.