County Jail over 200 inmates again; Two Coroner Calls

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours a total of 110 calls came into the dispatch center. Of those, 59 were requests for an ambulance and three were for fire departments. Seventeen persons were booked into the detention center which today has an inmate population of 205 inmates, including one inmate on home detention and three inmates being held outside of the county in other jails.

Items of note from the call log include:

A report of horses not being cared for is under investigation. The call originated from the Lander area.

A resident of Pavillion called to report an open back door and a smashed family photo inside. A report was taken.

Most calls over the period were for vehicle inspections, animals on highways and bond revocations.

The Coroner’s office was called out twice for apparent heart attack victims on January 3rd and January 5th respectively.

There were two alarms for a structure fire at 460 Ethete Road and one fire call for a medical assist.