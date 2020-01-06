Council to reorganize; Liquor License Transfer Up

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night have number of items to consider on its agenda, including the annual election of the council president and vice president and committee liaison appointments. The council will also designate its official depositories, municipal court judges and its official newspaper.

Other action items include the transfer of the non-operational Maverik Country Store liquor license from South Federal to Bridget and James Bunker doing business as Bunks Barbecue for a location now housing the Habitat for Humanity Restore at 303 East Main.

Second readings for the High Plains Power Franchise Agreement and the city’s utilities service fees are on tap, as well a real estate contract for promoting sales at the Airport Industrial Park.

The council will also consider three Airport Improvement Grant applications for a generator, taxiway improvements and for a new snow plow and snow broom.

Tuesday night’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. at the City City Hall Council Chambers.