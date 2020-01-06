Chili Cookoff coming to Riverton

The Riverton Knights of Columbu is sponsoring its “Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook Off” on Saturday, January 25th at the St. Margaret’s School Gymnasium, 220 North 7th East in Riverton.

There will be three chili categories: Tasy, Spicy and Green. There will be a traveling trophy and, of course, bragging rights. Judging starts at 4 p.m. and doors will open at 4:30 for the public to get a taste of the entries.

Donations to taste the chili and have a beverage will be accepted and all profits will be donated to the fund to purchase a mobile ultrasound unit for ABBA’s House to serve all of Fremont County.

To enter,contact Jeff Schieffer at 851-5816 or Michael Mellado at 840-0032. Entries can also be made at Top of the Hill Auto Repair at 396 South 4th West. To enter electronically, send your request to “topofthehillauto70@hotmail.com”

There is a $50 entry fee and a limited number of competitors. Register early.

In addition to the chili, there will be music and games for the whole family.