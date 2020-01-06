League of Women Voters organizing in Fremont Co.

An organizational meeting for the Fremont County League of Women Voters will be held this Thursday evening in Lander at the Fremont County Library, 451 North Second Street.

According to organizer Linda Barton of Lander, “while the name says “women voters,” anyone 16 of age and over is welcome. Student memberships are free.

The LWV began with the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Women organized at that time to learn about the issues and to use their votes wisely, according to a news release.

The LWV is non-partisan. It does not support parties or candidates. It does study issues, reach positions and advocate for them. Voter services, such as candidate forums, voter guides and pro/con statements on ballot issues, are examples of its work, Barton said.

Thursday’s meeting will include further information about LWV and will include planning for Fremont County’s next steps. Representatives from the state organization will be on hand to answer questions.

A second meeting in Riverton is planned for January 16th. For additional information call 307-349-1427 or email info@wyominglwv.org.