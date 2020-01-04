Lander Boys, Riverton Girls, Wind River Boys get wins

Friday night basketball across the county featured the annual rivalry game between the county’s two largest cities and the first time ever meeting between a Class 3A team and a Class 2A team. Fans of all teams came away with something to cheer about in the first games of the new decade.

In Pavillion, the Pinedale Wrangler girls forced 31 turnovers and defeated a shorthanded Wind River Lady Cougars team 54-25. In the nite cap, the Cougar Boys broke open a tight game and ran to a 61-50 win over the upper division Wranglers. It was the first ever meeting between the two schools.

In Riverton, the Lady Wolverines held the county trophy aloft after winning 60-27 over the Lander Valley Lady Tigers. In the second game, the Top Ranked and defending state champion Tigers captured a 60-39 win over the Wolverines.

Today, the Wind River Cougars hit the road to face the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies up in Cowley. The Wind River Radio Network Broadcast of the games will be on KTAK, 93.9 starting around 1:15 p.m. Then the Lovell Bulldogs renew its rivalry with the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs and Chiefs with games at Ethete at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Hear the games on KFCW, 93.1

Other games today include Midwest at St. Stephens at 1:30 and 3 p.m.

In another rivalry game from Friday night, the Worland Warriors beat the visiting Thermopolis Bobcats 87-47 in the boys game while the Warrior girls eked out at 57-55 win over the Bobcat girls.