Stolen vehicles; Trail of Blood found in a yard

Riverton Police received 33 calls for service on January 2nd. Items of note from the call log include:

A vehicle reported stolen in Riverton was located damaged. A report is pending.

A resident on Belinda Drive in Riverton called to report finding a trail of blood in his back yard and through a gate. A report is pending

Police were notified that a vehicle had been stolen from South 2nd East, but no official report was filed.

Arrests:

Larry Houghteling, 76, Riverton. Arrested. Probation Revocation

Gregory Russell, 50, Casper, Arrested. Shoplifting.

Ramon Wise, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Shoplifting

Kaleb Bringolf, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation

Chauncey Friday, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication