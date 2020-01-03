Restaurant employees threatened; Vehicle theft

A truck stolen in Riverton was found wrecked in Lander along Poor Farm Road. The Riverton PD is investigating.

Employees at the Taco Johns Restaurant at 9th and Main reported an individual who barged into the restaurant kitchen and began threatening people. The subject was contacted, warned and trespassed from the business.

Police are investigating the unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of money from a personal checking account.

Arrests:

Chancellor Foutz, 20, Lander, Arrested. LPD warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.