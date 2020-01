The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 38 calls for service on Thursday,including three ambulance calls and one fire call. Seven persons were booked into the detention center, making the jail population today 197 inmates. Of those, one inmate is on home detention and three inmates are being held outside of the county.

The one fire calls was for a report of a fire in the 1100 block of the 17-Mile Road South of Riverton.