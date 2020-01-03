Donovan promoted at UW Sports Performance-Football

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Thursday that current Associate Director of Sports Performance for Wyoming Football Eric Donoval has been promoted to Director of Sports Performance for Cowboy Football. Donoval has been a member of the Wyoming Football strength and conditioning staff since January of 2018.

For the past two seasons, Donoval has been instrumental in working with the Cowboy Football skill positions, tailoring their strength and conditioning programs specifically to their position needs. During that time, he was very successful in helping Wyoming achieve bowl eligibility each of the past two seasons and earn a bid to the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Donoval came to Wyoming from Louisiana State University (LSU) where he was an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the LSU football program from 2013-17. He worked directly in training the Tiger defensive backs and wide receivers. Donoval also created and taught the speed workouts for the entire Tiger football team. He was the head of the Polar GPS monitoring system utilized by LSU football to monitor and evaluate student-athletes’ physical activity during both training sessions and competitions. He worked with the highly respected strength and conditioning coach, Tommy Moffitt, at LSU.

Prior to becoming a full-time assistant at LSU, Donoval served as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Tigers starting in the fall of 2010 through 2012.

Donoval was a student strength and conditioning coach and mentor at his alma mater, Wisconsin-La Crosse, from January 2008 to April 2010 while completing his undergraduate degree.

He was an accomplished college running back and return specialist at Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning First Team All-Conference honors as a return specialist and Honorable Mention All-Conference honors as a running back as a senior in 2008.

The Wyoming Cowboys are coming off an impressive 38-17 victory over Georgia State this past Tuesday in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Wyoming concluded the 2019 season with an 8-5 record.