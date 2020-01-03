Basketball Border War #1 Saturday in Fort Collins

The Wyoming Cowboys continue their road swing with a trip South to take on Colorado State Saturday in the first “Border War” matchup of the season. The contest is slated for an 11 a.m. MT start and will be the 231st meeting between the two schools.

The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet, as Drew Goodman will be on the call with Sed Bonner on color and Taylor McGregor on the sidelines.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 5-10 overall record and a 0-3 mark in the Mountain West. Wyoming fell on the road on Wednesday against Boise State by a tally of 65-54. Wyoming is holding opponents to 42 percent from the field for the season to rank fifth in the conference. The Cowboys are allowing 65.7 points per game for the season to rank third in the MW. Wyoming is averaging nine threes per game over the last three contests, which is nearly two more than their season average of seven.

The Rams head into Saturday’s 9-7 overall record and an 0-3 mark in conference play. The Rams fell on the road at Nevada 67-61 on Wednesday. An unselfish basketball team, the Rams rank No. 11 in the nation with 242 assists on the season. Colorado State ranks third in the MW with 107 steals on the season. CSU also gets to the foul line with 342 attempts on the season to rank fifth in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado at 17.6 points per game to rank second in the MW. He is Wyoming’s leading rebounder at 5.5 per game. He is No. 13 in the nation with 89 free throw attempts this season. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.5 points per game and ranks third in the MW in three pointers made per game at 38 for the season. He is also third in the league hitting 37 percent of his three point attempts for the season. He has 16 of the Pokes last 27 three pointers.

Colorado State is led by Nico Carvacho at 13.2 points per game. He also leads the team grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game. The MW all-time leader in rebounding grabs eight defensive boards per game. Isaiah Stevens adds 11.9 points per game for the season and also adds 4.2 assists per game to rank fourth in the MW.

About The Series

Wyoming and Colorado State will meet for the 231st time on Saturday in a series that dates back to 1911. Wyoming leads the series 135-96. Wyoming is 54-57 all-time against the Rams in Fort Collins. Wyoming has taken two of the last three meetings and six of the last 10.

Up Next

Wyoming hosts No. 13 San Diego State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start in the Arena-Auditorium.