Seven Drunk Drivers taken off the roads

Over New Years Eve and New Years Day, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander received 122 calls for service, including 33 ambulance calls and one fire call. Seventeen persons were booked into the detention center including seven individuals who were picked up for drunk driving. The Detention Center today is back up to a total of 199 inmates, including one on home detention and three jailed outside of the county.

Items of note from the blotter include:

A fire hydrant serving Lander was plowed over accidentally on New Years Eve. The City Water Department responded.

A burglary was reported at a home on North Fork Road outside of Lander.

There was one fire call in Lander to the 1100 block of Gabel Street.