Money theft in Lander under investigation

It was a quiet New Years Eve and New Years in Lander with 15 calls to police over that two day span. Items of note from the blotter include:

Detectives are investigating the possible theft of money from a Lander Business.

Police are investigating a hit and run crash where a blue Ford SUV ran into the side of the McDonald’s Restaurant and then took off. Police are continuing their investigation.

Arrests

Brandon Edgeington, 30, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.