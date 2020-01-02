Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: January 2, 2020
Comments Off on Let’s Talk Fremont

For the first 2020 Let’s Talk we have Olivia Prince from Wind River Realty looked back at the local year in real estate and her top highlights from the past 12 months

Olivia Prince from Wind River Realty gave a Realty Reality presentation this morning on Let’s Talk Fremont. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Post navigation

Posted in: