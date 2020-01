Today’s weather is still cold but not as frigid as the start of the week. The National Weather Service Station at Riverton Regional Airport reports light snow will continue in the west with accumulation less than an inch. Gusty winds across the area this afternoon with locally strong winds in the Cody Foothills, and across Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties.

For Riverton today:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 6 mph.



For Lander today:

Today

Sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind around 10 mph

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind around 10 mph..



For Dubois today: