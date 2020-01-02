Drunk Driver Caught; Kidnapping reported

Riverton Police answered 23 calls for service on New Years Day. Items of note from the blotter:

Detectives are investigating a report of a possible kidnapping on New Years Day. A report is pending.

The theft of a phone identified at a Samsung J3 was reported at Walmart.

An assault was reported in the 600 block of South Third East. A report was made.

Arrests:

Treyvale Biomedicine, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Talon Oldman, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Fighting in Public and Child Endangerment.

Samuel Teran, 25, Salt Lake City, Arrested. Fighting in Public

Tiffany Lopez, 28, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Victor Gonzales, 31, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence and Resisting.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law