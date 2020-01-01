Alcohol arrests total Six, Three were Drunk Drivers

Riverton Police responded to 29 calls for service on New Year’s Eve through 7 a.m. New Years Day.

Walmart reported a female was caught shoplifting and was being cooperative New Year’s Eve at 12:40 p.m. A report is pending.

An X-Box game controller was reported stolen from an address on North Broadway. A report is pending.

A report was received that the Press Box at the Little League and Softball Complex on Smith Road was broken into.

A woman reported she was beaten up by her boyfriend and took refuge at Woodward’s Liquor awaiting Police. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

A 40-year-old Riverton Male issued a citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. l

Toni Aguilar, 41, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

Robin Blind, 38, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Forrest Yellowish, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alfred Apodaca, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Gregory Roanhorse, 44, Fort Washakie, Arrested, Driving Under the Influence and No Interlock Device.

Jonson Hereford, 40, Fort Washakie, Driving While Under the Influence.

Dale Smith, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.