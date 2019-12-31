Video: Arizona Bowl this afternoon: Pokes vs Panthers

It’s New Years Eve, the last day of the year 2019.

Down in Tucson, our University of Wyoming Cowboy football team will take on Georgia State this afternoon in the Arizona Bowl at 2:30 p.m. in a game televised on CBS Sports Network.

Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman addressed Cowboy Fans in Tucson

Wyotoday photo by Cody Beers

WyoToday.com’s Cody Beers is there and sent a variety of photos and videos from the big Pep Rally yesterday in downtown Tucson… see them on Wyotoday.com.

Riverton’s Reggie and Jaxon Larson were spotted in the Pep Rally Crowd.

Wyotoday photo by Cody Beers

The Pokes and the Panthers are both 7-5 overall. Wyoming, of course, from the Mountain West Conference and Georgia State from the Sun Belt Conference.

Pistol Pete leading the cheers for Wyoming at the pep rally

Wyotoday photo by Cody Beers

Go Pokes!

Western Thunder Marching Band. Video by Wyotoday’s Cody Beers



