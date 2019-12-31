Video: Arizona Bowl this afternoon: Pokes vs Panthers

It’s New Years Eve, the last day of the year 2019.
Down in Tucson, our University of Wyoming Cowboy football team will take on Georgia State this afternoon in the Arizona Bowl at 2:30 p.m. in a game televised on CBS Sports Network.
WyoToday.com’s Cody Beers is there and sent a variety of photos and videos from the big Pep Rally yesterday in downtown Tucson… see them on Wyotoday.com.
The Pokes and the Panthers are both 7-5 overall. Wyoming, of course, from the Mountain West Conference and Georgia State from the Sun Belt Conference.
Go Pokes!