Shoshoni home Door kicked-in; Stranded driver

The Sheriff’s Office in Lander received 48 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending New Years Eve morning at 7 a.m. During that span there were 19 calls for an ambulance and two fire calls. Two persons were booked into the detention center which today is responsible for 184 inmates, including one on home detention and two inmates being held outside of the county.

Calls of note from the blotter include:

A vehicle with four adults and three children became stuck on the Brooks Lake Road about a mile in and called for assistance. The stuck vehicle was freed before deputies arrived.

A report from the Shoshoni Police Department alleged a landlord kicked in the door of a rental after a water leak was reported.

A Suburban’s engine compartment caught on fire between Hudson and Riverton after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters also responded to a vehicle crash in the 7900 block of Ethete Road the evening before.