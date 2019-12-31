Pokes lead Georgia State by two TD’s at Half of AZ Bowl

Cowboys take the lead at the Arizona Bowl after getting a turnover and an 18-yard pass from Levi Williams to Austin Conway. Pokes 10, Panthers 7.

TD Cowboys! Williams to Valladay, 8 yards, PAT Rothe. Wyoming 17, Georgia State 7

Field Goal by Georgia State, Wyoming 17, GaSt. 10 – Second Qtr

Williams to Everhardt, 33 yards, Touchdown Wyoming! PAT Rothe, Score just before half-time (0:32) is Wyoming 24, Georgia State 10.

Wyotoday video by Cody Beers

Cowboy Defense makes a stop: Wyotoday Video by Cody Beers