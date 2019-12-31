Five arrests over weekend; Thefts; Business break-in

Riverton Police responded to 71 calls for service from Friday through Monday morning. From the blotter:

Riverton Police on Friday reported a possible school threat to Casper Law Enforcement Agencies after receiving a tip locally.

Police have opened an investigation into a suspected Violation of a Protection Order after a shop was entered on Broadacres Drive and a number of property taken.

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday involving a 2008 black Honda Accord. Police are investigating.

A Riverton resident reported their wallet was stolen. Subsequent investigation revealed a credit card inside the wallet had been used at the Buggy Bath Car Wash and Shell Station. Police are investigating.

A burglary was reported at Hilltop Liquors, 840 West Main, where a side door had been pried open. Unknown at this time if anything was taken.

A report is pending on an alleged incident of domestic abuse reported Saturday at 8:53 p.m. on Sycamore Drive.

On Sunday morning, officers assisted Riverton Firefighters in locating a small natural gas leak in the alley behind the Gem Theater.

Police and firefighters responded to the 300 block of Main Street Sunday night just after 7 p.m. for a vehicle that flipped on its side with children inside.

Arrests

Matthew Chingman, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Donald Lough, 63, Riverton. Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substance

Rumon Doney, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substance

Louis Oldman, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substance

Christina Foster, 45, Pavillion. Arrested. Johnson County, Wyo. warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.