Embezzlement investigated

Riverton Police responded to 22 calls for service on Monday. Calls of note from the blotter:

Police responded to North Federal in front of the KFC Restaurant for a minor collision between a Ford truck and a semi. No injuries reported in the 8:27 a.m. crash.

Police are investigating an embezzlement at Hi Mountain Jerky where the theft of over $1,200 has been reported.

A resident on College Hill Drive started their 1999 Blue Dodge Stratus and went back inside, only to discover the car gone when they returned.



Arrests:

Joe Cantu, 29, Riverton, Probation Revocation

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law