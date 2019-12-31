Clifford in Rose Parade Jan. 1 Celebrating 19th Amendment

Thanks to a community-wide effort, a Fremont County woman will march in the Wednesday New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

Fremont County State Representative Andi Clifford from HD 33 is representing the State of Wyoming for the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting Women the right to vote. Reportedly, she is the only Native American in the parade. As you know, Wyoming Territory was the first to grant women the right to vote in 1869.

St. Rep Andrea Clifford

Clifford will be marching with the Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float “Years of Hope, Years of Courage.” A woman from each state, each wearing a white, purple and gold sash, will march with the float.

The float is the 24th in the parade lineup, sandwiched between the Pasadena City College Honor Band and the Mayor of Pasadena. So, it will be early in the parade. There are 88 units in the parade.

The float was designed and built by AES Creative and features a 30-foot-tall Statue of Liberty.

The local community, the Fremont County Democratic Party and Clifford’s family, plus a California donor, helped with the application fee of $1,000 and travel expenses.

The dress rules for the marchers were strict but Clifford will wear a traditional Native American Ribbon Skirt made by a friend.

The Tournament of Roses parade route is five miles long.