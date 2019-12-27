Vote Centers may replace precinct voting in County

On the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program on Friday, Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese said a decision will be made, probably in January, if her office will move to Voting Centers for the 2020 election.

Currently, voting is done precinct-by-precinct, but with a new single vendor being selected next month for voting machines across the state, that could change.

Freese said in addition to having a single voting machine vendor, the Secretary of State’s office is working on an electronic poll book for the next election. She said if the county goes to vote centers, voters could vote at one of the centers, even if it is across the county.

“We’ll know who has voted with the electronic poll book,” she said.

Freese said she is looking at establishing seven vote centers, with one each in Dubois, Shoshoni, Kinnear-Pavillion, Fort Washakie, Arapahoe, Lander and Riverton.

“Having county employees work that day as election judges has really helped, but we are still short of election judges, and this will help solve that problem,” she said.

Freese said she would host town hall meetings across the county in the new year to discuss the potential voting changes.