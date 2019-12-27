Plan now for First Day Hikes

Three “First Day Hikes” are planned for Fremont County on January 1st, New Years Day.

For the ninth consecutive year, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails hosts “First Day Hikes,” as a way to celebrate the New Year outdoors.

Fremont County hikes:

• Boysen State Park – two-mile hike through moderate to difficult terrain, meet at park headquarters, 10 a.m., 307-876-2796

• Sinks Canyon State Park – one-mile hike on easy to moderate terrain, meet at Nature Trail parking lot, 1 p.m., 307-332-6333

• South Pass City State Historic Site – two-mile hike, meet at Dance Hall, 11 a.m., 307-332-3684

Details about hike locations, difficulty and length, terrain and tips regarding proper clothing are listed on the Wyoming State Parks Website.