One Vandalism; Six Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 34 calls for service on the day after Christmas. From the call log:

The West Main Maverik Country Store reported a vandalism to its restroom facilities by a person trying to use someone else’s debit card.

Arrests/Citations

Chauncey Friday, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Jeremiah Bush, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Property Destruction and Criminal Entry.

Desiree Duran, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Trespassing.

Leah Lonebear, 38, St. Stephens, Arrested, Shoplifting at South Federal Pit Stop.

Alan Quiver, 20, Riverton, Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Fremont County warrant.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.