Man charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor

There were 41 calls to the sheriff’s office dispatch center on Thursday, including 14 ambulance calls and three fire calls. Ten persons were booked into the county detention center, which today has 181 inmates they are responsible for. One inmate is on home detention and two are being housed outside of the county.

Items of note from the blotter:

Firefighters were called to a structure fire on North Second Street in Lander that turned out to be a controlled burn.

Renters of a property on Union Pass left and allegedly took items that did not belong to them, including the key to the residence.

Among those arrested on Thursday was a 40-year-old male of Riverton on four charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree.