Breaking News

Dense Fog Friday morning in Central Wyoming

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: December 27, 2019
Comments Off on Dense Fog Friday morning in Central Wyoming
Fog this morning in the Wind River Basin. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service reports patchy dense fog continues across portions of Central and Southern Wyoming this morning. Cloudy conditions continue this afternoon. For the Wind River Basin, there will be Widespread dense freezing fog before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind.

Post navigation

Posted in: