Winter & Spring restrictions in place on Big Game Ranges

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds recreationists that many big game winter ranges on public lands in the Lander, Dubois, and Rawlins areas may have restrictions to either human presence or motor vehicles during the winter and spring months.

One purpose of seasonal restrictions is to minimize disturbance of big game animals in these areas when animals are most vulnerable to stress and displacement to less productive habitats. These important winter and parturition ranges can span the landscape and are often managed by different land management agencies, private landowners and non-governmental organizations. Land managers work together to coordinate closures that benefit wildlife.

See the table listing many local closures. Hopefully this will be helpful in planning your recreation this winter.